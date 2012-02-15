Twitter

Glenda Monster becomes Twitter trend after apparent bullying suicide

Twitter is flooded tonight with messages about Glenda Monster, reportedly a Lady Gaga fan who committed suicide because she was being bullied. As is usually the case with these trends, it’s not possible to verify if the actual story behind the claims is true.

If the Glenda Monster story turns out to be true, she wouldn’t be the first high-profile Lady Gaga fan suicide. Last year teenager Jamey Rodemeyer apparently committed suicide because of bullying, and Lady Gaga launched an anti-bullying foundation last year after speaking out about the issue.

It’s important to be careful about stories like this, however, because there have been occasions in the past when stories about people committing suicide have been spread as part of the bullying itself. The nature of Twitter makes it almost impossible to quickly verify such stories.

About Michael R. Gideon

Writer, teacher, dog walker, guitarist, husband, father, reader, journalist etc. I mainly write at 100gf | Politics and Computers, but occasionally at other sites such as TV Vomit and Indie Bookspot. My Google Plus profile.

