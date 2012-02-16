Twitter

Caitlin Beadles reportedly diagnosed with stomach cancer

Sources on Twitter are suggesting that Caitlin Beadles has allegedly been diagnosed with stomach cancer. It’s not clear whether this is true, and it’s always kind of hard to know when these stories are correct and when they’re just Chinese whispers.

It was reported last year that Caitlin Beadles had Crohn’s Disease, and at the time rumours of stomach cancer were pretty thoroughly rejected. The latest rumours seem to have developed stronger ‘legs’ and are spreading pretty fast.

Stomach cancer is responsible for around 800,000 deaths a year worldwide, partly because it is asymptomatic in its early stages and diagnosis is therefore often delayed. The early symptoms are usually indigestion and a loss of appetite (especially for meat), followed later by weakness and bloating.

Discussion

3 thoughts on “Caitlin Beadles reportedly diagnosed with stomach cancer

  1. She has chrons disease not cancer !!!!!

    Posted by nat | February 17, 2012, 2:29 am
  2. He posted onto facebook that she has a long list of health problems since her accident but stated one if her ailments was NOT cancer

    Posted by Jessica | February 17, 2012, 4:22 am
  3. Christian beadles–He posted onto facebook that she has a long list of health problems since her accident but stated one if her ailments was NOT cancer

    Posted by Jessica | February 17, 2012, 4:22 am
