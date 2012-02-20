Media

Colbert Show to resume taping on Monday following brief unplanned hiatus

Posted by Leave a comment
Filed Under  

The Colbert Report is to resume taping on Monday following a brief hiatus called unexpectedly last week. There are reports that Stephen Colbert took time off to care for his 91-year-old mother, although that hasn’t been confirmed.

News of the show’s brief hiatus caused concern for fans, who noted that it was unusual for a show to be suddenly pulled from production with such short warning. Some ticket-holders found out that the taping was cancelled just hours before they were due to show up.

The show is now expected to go back to regular production, but there has still not been an official statement as to the reason why the hiatus had to happen in the first place.

Advertisements

Discussion

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

For the latest news

Follow 100gf on Twitter

Subscribe to 100gf | Politics and Computers. Warning: Usually more than 30 posts per day!

%d bloggers like this: