Colbert Show to resume taping on Monday following brief unplanned hiatus

The Colbert Report is to resume taping on Monday following a brief hiatus called unexpectedly last week. There are reports that Stephen Colbert took time off to care for his 91-year-old mother, although that hasn’t been confirmed.

News of the show’s brief hiatus caused concern for fans, who noted that it was unusual for a show to be suddenly pulled from production with such short warning. Some ticket-holders found out that the taping was cancelled just hours before they were due to show up.

The show is now expected to go back to regular production, but there has still not been an official statement as to the reason why the hiatus had to happen in the first place.

