Obituary: conservative commentator Andrew Breitbart dies aged 43

Andrew Breitbart, one of the leading conservative commentators in recent US history, has died at the age of 43. He died unexpectedly from natural causes in Los Angeles, but further details have not been released.

In recent years, Breitbart’s Big Government website has become one of the most popular, but also controversial, political sites. Loved by some for his outspoken views, he was also a controversial figure. But he proved on more than one occasion that he could drive the news agenda, and anyone – conservative or not – could learn a thing or two about him when it comes to building an audience.

His last tweet, just hours before his death, gave no indication of any ill health, though unconfirmed reports suggest he had been suffering from heart-related problems for some time.

