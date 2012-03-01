Obituary

Obituary: conservative commentator Andrew Breitbart dies aged 43

Posted by Leave a comment
Filed Under  

Andrew Breitbart, one of the leading conservative commentators in recent US history, has died at the age of 43. He died unexpectedly from natural causes in Los Angeles, but further details have not been released.

In recent years, Breitbart’s Big Government website has become one of the most popular, but also controversial, political sites. Loved by some for his outspoken views, he was also a controversial figure. But he proved on more than one occasion that he could drive the news agenda, and anyone – conservative or not – could learn a thing or two about him when it comes to building an audience.

His last tweet, just hours before his death, gave no indication of any ill health, though unconfirmed reports suggest he had been suffering from heart-related problems for some time.

Advertisements

About Michael R. Gideon

Writer, teacher, dog walker, guitarist, husband, father, reader, journalist etc. I mainly write at 100gf | Politics and Computers, but occasionally at other sites such as TV Vomit and Indie Bookspot. My Google Plus profile.

Discussion

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

For the latest news

Follow 100gf on Twitter

Subscribe to 100gf | Politics and Computers. Warning: Usually more than 30 posts per day!

%d bloggers like this: